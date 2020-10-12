Ariana Grande’s Favorite Makeup Wipes Are On Sale For Just $9 Right Now

If there’s one thing for sure about Ariana Grande it’s that she has flawless skin & the makeup wipes she swears by are currently on sale for just $9!



Ariana Grande, 27, has a stunning complexion so when she says she loves a skincare product, then we trust her. Luckily, the makeup remover wipes that she loves, the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes, are currently on sale for just $8.97! The singer took to twitter back in February where she wrote, I USE NEUTROGENA WIPES AND COCONUT OIL IF MY LASH GLUE IS BEING ANNOYING PLS DONT.” She then followed up with another tweet, saying, “and the burt’s bees wipes. am i all the way wrong ? i’m so sorry pls help me.”

Get the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes here for $9.

The Neutrogena wipes come in a pack of two with 25 sheets in each pack. They get rid of all traces of makeup – even waterproof cosmetics – stand they’re super gentle on the skin. Even better, they’re alcohol-free, ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested. Aside from the Neutrogena wipes, Ariana mentioned that she also uses the Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes which are another cult favorite.

and the burt’s bees wipes. am i all the way wrong ? i’m so sorry pls help me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

The facial wipes come in a pack of three and each pack has 30 pre-soaked towelettes. They gently cleanse your skin while removing makeup, dirt, grime, and impurities. Plus, the best part is, they’re great for sensitive skin. They’re formulated with cotton, aloe, and rice extracts which work together to strip your face clean without irritating your skin.

Both sets of wipes are currently on sale and you get a great deal considering they come in value packs and the best part is if you miss out on the deals, Amazon Prime Day is on October 13 – 14 and these products may very well be on sale again.

Get the Burt’s Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes here for $14.

So, if you miss out the first time, make sure you set alerts through Amazon on these specific wipes so you can get it on sale again. In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!