America Ferrera’s Go-To Moisturizer for Glowing Skin is 40% Off

Image Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

America Ferrera took the spotlight in a captivating Covergirl commercial showcasing the remarkable Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream. This skincare gem redefines hydration, leaving your skin feeling nourished without any unwanted heaviness. Deemed ‘cloud-like’ by the brand, its super-lightweight formula offers an ethereal sensation upon application, enhancing the overall feel of your skin. Notably, this moisturizer is oil-free, striking the perfect balance of hydration without any unwanted greasiness.

“With new clean, fresh skincare weightless water cream, supercharged with cactus water for 72 hours of hydration, it works,” America said. The moisturizer is supercharged with TruClean Cactus Water and Hyaluronic Acid to provide moisture like you’ve never seen before. Your skin will be transformed into the smooth, glowy, and brightened complexion that you’ve always dreamed of. You can decide to wear it on its own as a part of your skincare routine or underneath makeup as a hydrating primer — this versatile product serves as the perfect base for your makeup.

Even better, if you purchase now, you’ll receive over a 40% discount, putting the moisturizer under $12. The reviews on Amazon are stellar, making it a must-have and unquestionable purchase. “This Moisturizer is light and absorbs quickly. It does not irritate my skin at all. I have combination skin and this works great at keeping my skin moisturized and not oily/greasy. This is a great light Moisturizer for anyone. Very happy with it,” an Amazon customer shared. Another said, “So far with this moisturizer I have not had any problems. My skin feels perfectly moisturized after I put it on and does not look Shiny all. I would definitely recommend using this if you have complicated skin.”