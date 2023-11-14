Amelia Hamlin Snatches Her Face With This $9 Face Roller

Image Credit: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Self-care will not only help you physically but mentally as well. Amelia Hamlin sees the importance of engaging in time for herself and she shared some of her go-to products and practices in the morning. “I’m not someone who can just roll out of bed and go to work. I have to have this time for myself. How can I love anyone else if I don’t love myself?,” she said in a YouTube video for Vogue. One of the ways she loves to engage in self-care is by using a face roller in the morning, which she leaves in ice to ensure it’s soothing and cooling on her skin. Specifically, Amelia loves the Plum Beauty Contouring Face Roller, which works to contour and depuff your face.

“My next very exciting and important step is this lovely face roller and I keep it in ice,” Amelia shared. Face rollers can help in more ways than one — whether it’s for removing puffiness, improving the tone and elasticity of your skin, awakening your skin, or boosting circulation. For Amelia, she shared that she likes to use the face rollers on her lymph nodes. “I have Hashimoto’s, which is a thyroid disease and I also have hypothyroidism and my lymph nodes hold onto a lot that my body is trying to let go of and a lot of toxins,” she shared.

In the morning, we all feel swollen and asleep — so if you add this step to your skincare routine, it’s an easy way to ensure you feel rejuvenated and ready to start your day. You’ll feel the toxins escape your pores and see a visible difference in your skin — looking brighter and more youthful. This face massager has a multi-angular roller to shape the contours of your face and target specific pressure points that can mimic an esthetician’s fingers.