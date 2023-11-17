Early Black Friday Deal: Shop Amazon’s Best-Selling Echo Dot Smart Speaker for $23

Image Credit: Paolese/Adobe

Listen to your favorite music by Ariana Grande, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more with the Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker. The best seller is just $22.99 on Amazon (that’s 54% off!) and you can shop it — right here, right now! The Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker allows you to control everything from your music to your alarms with the sound of your own voice. It comes in four different colors – charcoal, gray, purple, and white – which makes it easy for you to choose the right one that matches your style. What we love most about the speaker is that it is so tiny, that it barely takes up any space.

The speaker is connected through Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa a ton of questions as well as have her set alarms for you, set reminders, and so much more. It has a much better sound quality than the previous generation Echo, plus, if you connect it with a second Echo Dot, you can have stereo sound throughout your home. You can stream all of your favorite songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and more. Even better, you can also listen to podcasts, and radio stations, or you could even link it with a Fire TV to voice-control movies, TV shows, and entertainment.

Simply ask Alexa to play your song and she will automatically play it for you, or you can ask her to read the news, and even check your messages. It is compatible with most smartphones and connects via Bluetooth. One of the coolest features of the Echo Dot is that it can basically act as an intercom. You can call into other rooms in your house or make an announcement to every room in the house at once, with a compatible Echo device.

Plus, once you connect the Echo Dot to your smart home, you can easily turn your lights on and off, adjust the temperature on the thermostats, lock your doors, and so much more with connected devices. If you have a set routine every day, you can program the Echo to remember exactly what you do. For example, say you leave the house at 8 a.m. and want the lights shut off and the doors locked right after, you can save your routine into the device and not have to worry about forgetting anything.

From turning on the lights to calling your friends and family, getting recipes, and so much more, the possibilities are endless and it’s all hands-free. This deal is just too good and you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out!