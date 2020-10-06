This Best-Selling Smart Speaker Let’s You Voice Control Your Music, Alarms & More & It’s On Sale For $39

We’ve all been working from home for months & this smart speaker with voice control will make your life a whole lot easier & it’s currently on sale for just $39!



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Working from home can be seriously stressful but luckily, we have the perfect accessory that will make being stuck at home a bit easier. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker allows you to control everything from your music to your alarms with the sound of your own voice. It comes in four different colors – charcoal, gray, purple, and white – which makes it easy for you to choose the right one that matches your style. What we love most about the speaker is that it is so tiny, it barely takes up any space.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) right here for just $39.99.

The speaker is connected through Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa a ton of questions as well as having her set alarms for you, set reminders, and so much more. It has a much better sound quality than the previous generation Echo, plus, if you connect it with a second Echo Dot, you can have stereo sound throughout your home. You can stream all of your favorite songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and more. Simply ask Alexa to play your song and she will automatically play it for you, or you can ask her to read the news, and even check your messages. It is compatible with most smartphones and connects via Bluetooth.

From turning on the lights to calling your friends and family, getting recipes, and so much more, the possibilities are endless and it’s all hands-free. Also, if you’re worried about your privacy being invaded, you can simply click the button to turn the microphones off and you’re good to go. This deal is just too good and you have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out!