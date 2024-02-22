Alix Earle Adds This Product to Her Moisturizer for ‘Nice Illumination & Bronze’

Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle, the TikTok beauty queen, shared a product she constantly uses as a step in her makeup routine. It’s popular all over social media for good reason — the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Drops, provide the ultimate glow for your skin under makeup, on top of, or by itself. The brand calls this product “sunshine in a bottle” since it provides a natural-looking radiance that looks like you just got off the beach and received the perfect summer tan.

“These will give you a nice illumination and a little bronze,” Alix shared with Allure. Alix mixes the bronzing drops with her primer to ensure her face is ready for the rest of her makeup routine. This product is full of antioxidants and peptides that will not only provide your skin with a nice glow and a bronzy wash of color but deliver a one-of-a-kind elasticity and support healthy barrier function, plus, it’ll help reduce fine lines as well.

The brand suggests mixing the Drunk Elephant drops with a serum, oil, or cream of your choosing. This ensures you get the bronzed and glowy look you’re going for while staying hydrated. The brand is very deliberate with their ingredients — not including the “Suspicious 6,” which they believe are the cause of almost every skin issue: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes, and SLS. These ingredients are in many skincare and makeup products that can be detrimental to your skin, so take the first step in being intentional with your skin with this product.