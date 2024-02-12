Alicia Key Used These Products to Prep Her Skin for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alicia Keys captivated audiences during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, making a stunning appearance as one of Usher’s special guests. Dressed in a dazzling red jumpsuit, her natural glow caught everyone’s attention. Alicia, who is renowned not only for her musical talent but also for her radiant complexion, has curated a skincare line to share her secret to a natural glow and we found out all the products she used before the show. The Keys Soulcare Soulful Celebration Skincare Set is a luxurious trio designed to elevate your skincare routine and it includes products Alicia uses in her daily routine.

This set includes a revitalizing cleanser, a nourishing cream, and a radiant glow serum. Whether you’re looking to transform your own skincare experience or searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for a loved one, this collection embodies the essence of radiant self-care. One of the most important steps of makeup is what you apply beforehand. Ensuring you have the perfect base to layer your makeup seamlessly will provide a natural-looking glow (just like Alicia).

Alicia’s primary objective is to go beyond just enhancing your skin; she strives to ensure that her products also nurture your mind. Each meticulously crafted item in her collection offers a unique blend of tranquility and comfort, aiming to provide not only physical benefits but also a profound sense of calm and ease for your overall well-being. First up in the skincare set is the Golden Face Cleanser, which is delicate yet hydrating, and infused with turmeric, manuka honey, and chamomile to soothe and nourish the skin. Next up is the Let Me Glow Illuminating Priming Serum, which will help brighten your complexion and serve as the ultimate canvas for your makeup. Lastly, the Skin Transformation Cream provides all-day hydration and plumping for your skin. Enriched with a blend of powerhouse ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, malachite, and bakuchiol – often hailed as “nature’s gentler retinol” – this formula offers a luxurious and effective solution for your skincare regimen.