Alicia Keys’ Candle is Relaxing, Calming & Perfect for Your Home

If you’re looking to add some serenity and peace into your living space, Alicia Keys has created her own candle — the Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle, which smells divine and has a sleek and stylish design, making it the perfect addition to your house. Whether it’s for yourself or as a housewarming gift, you can’t go wrong with a candle that will radiate good vibes wherever you light it. The sage and oat milk scent is the perfect combination to ensure utter relaxation and destress.

With one light of the candle, your senses will be put at ease and the vibe will instantly shift to relaxing and calming. The scent is warm and welcoming yet is still subtle, so it won’t overwhelm you. As for the soul-nourishing ingredients in the candle, they each serve a specific purpose. Sage has been known for centuries as sacred by the Egyptians since it calms and purifies the air. The oat milk has a sense of serenity with its sweet presence while having the ability to relax the mind and body.

On the back of the candle, there’s a mantra that Alicia loves to live by: “I shine at full wattage.” In a video, Alicia shared that she lights a candle every morning and every night before saying a prayer. “To me, mantras are so big and it’s such a simple way to do something powerful,” she said. She explained that this mantra “is our reminder that we are out here to be brilliant… powerful… as bright as we can possibly be.”