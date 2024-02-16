Alexandra Daddario Called This Product Her ‘Favorite Lip Balm of All Time’

Image Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Indulge your lips in timeless care with a lip balm that transcends trends and never goes out of style. Consider it a must-have in your beauty collection to ward off chapped lips. Alexandra Daddario, known for her impeccable taste, shared her go-to lip savior—the Cocoa Butter Lip Balm, which is affordable, highly effective, and poised to keep your lips luxuriously moisturized throughout the day. As winter’s chill takes its toll on our lips, this product emerges as the ultimate solution to escape the woes of winter-chapped lips.

Shop the Cocoa Butter Lip Balm for $12.99 on Amazon today!

Alexandra called this product “my favorite lip balm“, and continued to tell Glamour, “I used to get it at the random drugstore near my house, but now I order it in bulk on Amazon, and they are all over my boyfriend’s apartment.” This product uses all the right ingredients to ensure your lips are repaired. Say goodbye to dry cracked lips — once you start using this lip balm, you’ll only have moisturized and soft lips all the time. With the antioxidant benefits of Vitamin E and the retaining moisture of castor oil, as well as the soothing properties of cocoa butter, this lip balm has everything you need. There’s also a light yet delicious scent of cocoa butter that is just heavenly.

“This stuff is amazing! I have tried LOTS of different lip balms over the years and they are either too waxy , not long lasting; or they make my lips drier and I have to reapply constantly. This lip balm is none of the above. It even lasts through eating and drinking,” an Amazon customer shared about his experience with the product.