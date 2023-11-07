Alexandra Daddario Loves This Highly-Rated Cleansing Balm

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of your skin doesn’t need to be an expensive endeavor – Alexandra Daddario looked as glowy and youthful as ever in her role in the TV series White Lotus, so when she shared her favorite cleansing balm, our ears were listening. She shared that her go-to nighttime skincare routine begins with the Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover, which will remove all your makeup as well as moisturize your skin without leaving any residue. For less than $25, you will get the perfect product to remove your makeup without stripping your skin or breakouts.

With this cleansing balm, your makeup will melt off in seconds — whether it’s long-wearing mascara, foundation, blush, bronzer, or any other hard-to-remove makeup, it will instantly slide right off. “It’s kind of thick but very good for your skin and it helps get all this first layer of makeup off. All you do is rub it all over your skin and I do my eyes too,” Alexandra shared with Harper’s Baazar through a YouTube tutorial. “This really helps start to get everything moving so it’s not stuck on your face and you can see it all coming off.”

As for ingredients, this cleansing balm has natural enzymes, which are found in papayas exfoliate — providing you with an effortless glow from within. There are also sunflower and ginger root oils that will gently remove all the makeup, dirt, and oil from the day. All the ingredients in the cleanser are naturally derived — there’s also moringa tree and turmeric extract. Once you rinse it off, your skin will feel hydrated and smooth, providing the perfect base for the rest of your skincare routine.