Adriana Lima Credits Her Natural Glow to Her Favorite Foundation & It’s Under $10

Image Credit: Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Adriana Lima may be a supermodel, but she still is just like us — she shared a 2-minute makeup routine, and we all know the daily struggle of rushing. In a Vogue YouTube video, her first step in her makeup routine is to mix the Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB Cream with a primer to create the perfect base. After she applies that with her hands, you can instantly see a difference in her glow and complexion. There’s no need to break the bank — since this product is under $10 and is effective, natural-looking, and easy to use.

Shop the Maybelline Dream Fresh Skin Hydrating BB Cream for $7.99 on Amazon!

“I always like the glow,” Adriana said in the video, displaying her skin after applying the BB cream. This product promises to blur imperfections — so you’ll look like a real-life Instagram filter. Also, since it’s a BB cream, it’s extremely lightweight, so no more worrying about the cakiness or heaviness that many foundations come with. Your skin will feel extra hydrated after using and it also protects against the sun’s damaging UV rays with a 30 SPF. Since there’s such light coverage, the BB cream will adjust to your skin tone and reduce the appearance of redness. It’s available in 5 shades to make sure you find your perfect match.

There are over 35,000 global reviews on Amazon — this product is beloved everywhere. “This is a great product!! Goes on smooth, not too thick, smells pleasant and gives a sheer tint. I like that I can put this on and put a little powder and lipgloss and I feel kinda made up!! Will use again and again. Part of my daily routine from now on,” a happy reviewer shared.