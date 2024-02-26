Adele Says This Face Product Helps Achieve a ‘Just Walked Off the Beach’ Look

Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

An outstanding feature of makeup products lies in their effortless application and user-friendly nature. Adele particularly favors the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, considering its formula, application brush, and blendability. Whether you seek a touch of natural coverage and radiance on the go or want to enhance your foundation for added allure, this product is a must-try. We assure you that choosing to purchase this makeup product will be a decision you won’t regret.

Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter for $42 on Amazon today!

“I’ll literally just put on Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, that glowy thing, and then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach,” Adele shared during a YouTube video with NikkieTutorials. It blurs, smooths, and illuminates your skin in the best way possible, while still leaving it natural-looking. It’s almost as if your skin is being airbrushed after you use the product since it helps create a poreless and ‘flawless’ finish. There’s also a brightening Porcelain Flower Extract from a Thai flower to help brighten the skin as well.

Adele isn’t the only fan of this product — it has gone completely viral on social media and has continued to be a popular beauty item in everyone’s makeup collection. Whether it’s on the red carpet or on stage like Adele or you just want a little extra glow to your makeup routine, this product is calling your name and you won’t regret it — it’s even on sale for 24% off. It’ll moisturize your skin for up to 24 hours and it’ll look and feel more youthful whenever you apply it.