5 Valentine’s Day Manicures You Can Do At Home For Less Than $15

In case you haven’t noticed, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you’re looking for a fun way to show your love for the most romantic day of the year we’ve got an idea! Why don’t you give your nails a cute and romantic makeover that won’t break the bank?

We’ll be sharing 5 amazing at-home manicure products that you can get for less than $15. From gorgeous nail polish to spa-quality press-ons and even fun glitter decals — you’ll be able to spice up your look and be prepared to show off your manicure for less this Valentine’s Day.

Essie Surprise & Delight Nail Polish: $13.75

Create a heart-racing look with Essie’s Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Collection of captivating, salon-quality nail polish shades featuring a metallic foil finish. The perfect touch for a night out with a special someone (or a night out with yourself —self-care is important!). It’s also a great product for gifting or sharing!

OPI Pixel Dust Pink Nail Lacquer: $11.49

If you’re a busy bee and work with your hands a lot then chances are your nail polish chips and smudges often. If that’s the case, apply a nail lacquer to your base coat. With this long-lasting pink nail lacquer, you won’t have to worry about messing up your nails. You can protect your show-stopping manicure for up to a week!

Sequin Glitter Heart Nail Decals: $7.69

Do you want to add an extra zing to your already gorgeous base coat? Try these nail decals! You can make any color pop with these sparkly, Valentine’s Day-inspired glitter sequins. Featuring 12 colorful 3D holographic shades for plenty of creative possibilities. Add as many or as few as you want and show off your individual style.

ImPress Always & Forever Press-On Nails: $12.99

Don’t feel like your outfit has enough holiday cheer? With these stunning chrome red press-ons you can make any ensemble a Valentine’s Day outfit. The Kiss imPRESS includes a 33-piece set with chip-proof, waterproof, coffin-shaped nails.

Glamnetic Pretty Picnic Press-On Nails: $14.99

Glamnetic’s press-on nails are the perfect way to add some stylish flair to your look. This kit features glossy pink French tips with a variety of fun accents and various nail sizes to ensure a custom fit. The nails are also reusable! The kit comes with everything you need for gentle removal, so you’re sure to be ready to impress on date night.