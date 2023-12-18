Why Did Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Break Up? Inside the Friendly Exes’ Former Relationship

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s chemistry stole fans’ hearts when they played Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker, respectively, in The Amazing Spider-Man. After developing a relationship off screen, the couple dated for several years until calling it quits in 2015. However, they’ve remained one of Hollywood’s friendliest former pairs, which begs the question: why did they ever break up? Keep reading to learn everything we know.

Why Did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Break Up?

According to multiple outlets, the pair drifted apart after a while. Us Weekly reported in 2015 that, despite Andrew and Emma loving each other, “it just wasn’t working” between them, whereas PEOPLE reported at the time they had “been apart while working” and that “there was no drama” between them. The outlet had previously reported that the duo previously took a brief break in their relationship due to struggling with long distances away from each other.

How Long Were Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Together?

The actors first met in late 2010 on the set of the first Amazing Spider-Man film. By the following year, the two were spotted on dates, confirming their romance. Although paparazzi was keen on trying to get a photo of them together, Andrew and Emma were determined to keep their romance out of the public eye.

However, they appeared together at red carpet events to support one another’s projects. They also reunited on screen for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which was released in 2014. Among their most iconic public appearances, though, was when Emma and Andrew starred in a Spider-Man parody skit on Saturday Night Live, in which their two characters shared an awkward kiss.

By 2015, multiple outlets reported that the duo had split. Though they were seen getting together on a few occasions in the years since then, they were only platonic outings.

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Friends?

After Andrew made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Tick, Tick … Boom star revealed that he and Emma kept in touch and that she was grilling him on whether or not he reprised his role as Peter Parker. During his 2022 appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Andrew explained how he kept lying to Emma about his involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?’” Andrew recalled. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”

In late 2023, Andrew came out to support Emma at the premiere of her film Poor Things, and she was seen excitedly pointing to him in the crowd in a viral social media video. Considering their positive commentary about each other over the years, fans were elated to see that the two were still supportive friends.