Who Has Been Voted Off ‘Survivor 46’? A Full Rundown of All the Eliminations So Far

Survivor is back for season 46 with a cast who all have huge personalities. The new season of the show kicked off on February 28 with another epic battle between people from diverse backgrounds for the $1 million grand prize. The season 46 cast consists of 18 new players, who have to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other to win. During the season finale in May, one of the castaways will follow in season 45 winner Dee Valladares‘ footsteps and become the new Sole Survivor.

Each week, host Jeff Probst will snuff the torch of the contestant voted out by their tribemates. Here’s the full rundown of who has been voted off so far on Survivor 46.

David Jelinsky

David Jelinsky, a 22-year-old slot machine salesman from Las Vegas, was the first person voted out of Survivor 46. Jelinsky made a number of mistakes throughout the premiere episode, including quitting during the “Sweat” challenge. He also gave up his vote and allowed two people from the other tribes to get extra votes on the journey. After his tribe lost the first immunity challenge, the group targeted Jelinsky for his defeatist and unserious attitude. Jelinsky was voted out unanimously at tribal council.