‘Survivor’ Season 46: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: CBS

Survivor is looking to complete a hat trick of great seasons next year, following the successes of Survivor 44 and Survivor 45. The combination of intriguing cast members and innovative twists has helped Survivor remain one of the best reality shows on television over 20 years after it premiered. There’s a lot of hype for the next season, which arrives on television in early 2024.

Here is everything you need to know about Survivor 46.

When Does Survivor Season 46 Premiere?

Survivor 46 will premiere Wednesday, February 28 on CBS and Paramount+. CBS confirmed this on social media in November 2023, much to the excitement of fans. The season is expected to wrap up in May 2024.

Who Is in the Cast for Survivor Season 46?

The cast for Survivor season 46 has yet to be announced. CBS typically reveals who will be on the new season roughly three weeks before the premiere. Survivor 46 is expected to feature 18 new contestants.

Of course, Jeff Probst will return to host the show.

How Long Are the Episodes for Survivor Season 46?

Good news, Survivor fans: we’re getting longer episodes again for season 46! For the first time in the franchise’s history, the episodes for Survivor 45 were extended to 90 minutes because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The decision paid off as season 46 enjoyed high ratings.

The first two episodes of Survivor 46 will both be two hours long (8-10 pm ET). Then, the rest of the episodes until the finale will be 90 minutes long. Survivor finale episodes are typically three hours long.

Who Won Survivor Season 45?

The winner of Survivor 45 will be revealed during the finale episode on December 20. Katurah Topps, Austin Li Coon, Dee Valladares, Jake O’Kane, and Julie Alley are the five remaining contestants heading into the finale.