Who Plays Love In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’? All About The Adorable Scene-Stealer

The Hemsworth family has a new star on their hands. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, has a key role in Thor: Love & Thunder, which hits theaters on July 8. Her role in the film marks the 10-year-old’s feature film debut.

So, who exactly is Love in Thor: Love & Thunder? What do we know about India Rose and how she ended up on the big screen? Here’s everything we know about adorable Hemsworth. Spoilers ahead!

Who Is India Rose Hemsworth?

India Rose is the oldest of Chris and Elsa’s three kids. She was born on May 11, 2012. Her younger brothers, twins Tristan and Sasha, both 8, share the role of young Thor in the movie. Both Tristan and Sasha were at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love & Thunder and held their dad’s hands. India Rose was not in attendance.

View Related Gallery Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky: Family Photos Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019 Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth 'Thor: Love and Thunder' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 Jun 2022

“It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Chris said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy about kids. “Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had her kids as well.”

However, Chris stressed that this doesn’t mean his kids are heading to Hollywood to become the next big thing. “I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had, and I loved it. They had a great time,” he noted.

Who Is Love In Thor: Love & Thunder?

India Rose appears at the beginning of the film as the daughter of Christian Bale’s Gorr. Gorr’s daughter dies, which sets him on a path to revenge. He eventually makes him cross paths with Thor. Gorr goes to great lengths to reunite with his daughter.

Gorr’s main quest is to get to Eternity, a cosmic destination no one has ever reached before. When Gorr gets there, he is able to make one wish. He wishes for his daughter to have another chance at life. While Gorr didn’t get the opportunity to have a second chance along with his daughter, Thor promised to take care of her.

India Rose Becomes Thor’s Sidekick

The final moments of the film feature Thor embracing a new chapter as “Dad God.” India Rose has clearly inherited her parents’ acting skills. As Love, India Rose holds her own alongside her father and has incredible comedic timing for a 10-year-old. Thor is dubbed “Uncle Thor” to young Love. Love has moved in with Thor, who is trying his hardest to make the little one happy in New Asgard.

Love becomes Thor’s new sidekick. The narrator dubs her the “girl born from Eternity with the power of a God.” The title of the film is all about Love and Thor (a.k.a. Thunder). The ending of the film shows the new dynamic duo heading out to save the world together.

While a fifth Thor standalone movie hasn’t been confirmed just yet, the credits confirmed that “Thor will return.” As for whether or not that means India Rose’s Love will be back, we just don’t know yet. But we’d be down for more daddy-daughter action with Chris and his precious daughter!