Yasmine Lopez: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Partying With Kanye West

Kanye West was seen at a party with model Yasmine Lopez, leading fans to guess that she’s Ye’s new love interest. Here’s everything to know about Yasmine.

Kanye West, 44, may have a new woman in his life. The rapper, who is in an ongoing divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was spotted at a party in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 28 with model Yasmine Lopez, 22. Footage showed the pair together at the bash, which was held at NBA star James Harden‘s Thirteen restaurant for model J Mulan‘s birthday.

Ye obviously hasn’t confirmed if he’s romantically involved with Yasmine, but fans are already speculating that the two may be an item. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key things to know about Yasmine Lopez.

1. Yasmine has a huge social media following.

Yasmine has amassed a massive social media following over the years. On Instagram, she has over 1 million followers. She typically posts modeling shots on her account. Yasmine gets thousands of likes and comments on each of her posts. And she looks gorgeous in every single one!

2. She’s very fashionable.

Yasmine can rock any outfit, as proven in her Instagram photos. She tends to pose in gorgeous dresses for modeling pics, but also shows off casual clothing like sweatpants. There’s also a few photos of the 22-year-old wearing sexy lingerie. Yasmine also switches up her hair style from time to time. Usually, she has it down straight, but sometimes she puts it in a ponytail. Yasmine will also add to her stylish looks with accessories like chic purses, sunglasses, and jewelry.

3. She has a son.

Yasmine is the proud mother of her son Chosen, who was born in August 2021. It’s unclear who Chosen’s father is, and it appears that Yasmine is raising her son on her own. The model posts so many adorable photos of her baby boy to her Instagram page. On Christmas, the mother-son duo posed for a holiday photo with a Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Yasmine also documented her pregnancy earlier this year on Instagram, with a plethora of baby bump pics.

4. She was previously linked to Trey Songz.

Kanye isn’t the first celebrity that Yasmine has been romantically linked to. In early 2021, Yasmine posted a full-body mirror selfie to Instagram that featured singer/actor Trey Songz, 37. Yasmine had on a pink bathrobe in the photo, while Trey was shirtless and taking the picture. The caption read, “It ain’t no photoshop.” Yasmine and Trey never confirmed if they were actually dating.

5. Her dad died.

Yasmine revealed on Father’s Day in June 2021 that her father had died. She didn’t share details on his passing, but based on her Instagram post, it appeared that it happened somewhat recently. She shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair alongside a sweet message about her late dad.

“I used to look forward to Father’s Day now I dread the day it comes every year,” Yasmine wrote. “I can’t believe I’m about to have a son and you won’t be here to hold him, love him, and teach him about this thing we call LIFE. I was just looking at my ultrasound pics and my son definitely favors you. Wish you were here daddy. We love and miss you.”