Yana Perrault: 5 Things About The Singer Playing Buttercup In Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’

Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are back! ‘Powerpuff Girls’ is getting the live-action treatment, and Yana Perrault is going to be playing Buttercup. Get to know Yana with our 5 key facts.

The ultimate girl power trio rises again! Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault have been cast as the leads in The CW’s The Powerpuff Girls live-action pilot. They will be playing Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. The show is based on the hit Cartoon Network animated series.

The role of Buttercup will mark Yana’s TV debut if it goes to series. Yana is no stranger to performing. Yana is a multi-talented star on the rise. So, who is Yana Perrault? HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know.

1. Yana is a singer.

Yana released her debut album, Headphones, Please, in 2018. She has dropped a number of singles over the years, including “Bad Fruit,” “Whiskey & Weed,” and more. Her music is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

2. Yana’s been on Broadway.

Yana starred as Swing in the Broadway show Jagged Little Pill, which premiered in 2019. The musical was inspired by the classic Alanis Morissette album. “I feel so empowered by Alanis and so connected,” Yana said in 2020. The role of Swing was Yana’s Broadway debut. The production went on hiatus after Broadway theaters were shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Yana is a self-taught musician.

In her Spotify bio, Yana revealed that she’s a self-taught musician and producer who is “still making music out of my bedroom.” She also works with CreatorsRow to “put out music that hopefully connects, inspires, and at the very least gets stuck in your head.”

4. Yana came from a “sheltered” upbringing.

While promoting Jagged Little Pill, Yana admitted that had a “sheltered, like, Christian upbringing.” She didn’t discover Alanis’ music until “later in life” when she was in college. Yana hails from Detroit, Michigan.

5. Yana is present on social media.

When it comes to social media, Yana has an Instagram and Twitter account. She is very active on Instagram, frequently posting singing videos and gorgeous, artistic photos. After the Powderpuff Girls announcement on March 9, Yana posted on Instagram and wrote, “Bag secured… No really v grateful, this is too dreamy to believe, so many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9.”