Whitney Alford: 5 Things To Know About Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée

Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Kendrick Lamar’s fans want to know everything they can about the rapper. Learn all about his gorgeous fiancée Whitney Alford here!

Kendrick Lamar is a hip hop music superstar, who will certainly gain a new legion of fans with his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside his iconic peers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem. On the way to him becoming a household name, the 34-year-old rapper, songwriter and producer has accomplished the unthinkable feat of earning 13 Grammys, a Brit Award, 11 MTV Video Music Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and an Academy Award nomination! In case you missed that, yes, Kendrick won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music for his recording of Damn.

Even with all his accolades, fame and financial success, Kendrick has managed to keep a low-key lifestyle. His personal life is especially private, as he shares little about the woman he intends to marry, Whitney Alford. Learn all there is to know about Kendrick’s gorgeous fiancée, below!

1. Whitney Grew Up In Compton

Born on May 12, 1986, Whitney was raised in the southern Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton. Whitney would go on to attend Centennial High, the same school as Kendrick. Interestingly, Dr. Dre, who would end up being a mentor Kendrick, is also an alumnus of the high school.

2. Whitney & Kendrick Are High School Sweethearts

When they were just teenagers, Whitney and Kendrick met at Centennial High. They were friends at first, but the relationship soon blossomed into a romance. The couple have been very private about their lives: their first public appearance was in 2014 at the 56th Grammy Awards!

3. Whitney Lent Her Vocal Talents To Kendrick’s Hit Song

One of Kendrick’s biggest hits had the help of Whitney’s dulcet tones. Whitney laid down the backup vocals for “King Kunta” from the To Pimp a Butterfly album in 2015. In the music video for the song, Whitney could be seen rocking her engagement ring. Soon after the video dropped, Kendrick announced he had proposed.

4. Kendrick Calls Whitney His Best Friend

Back in 2015, Kendrick revealed how his relationship with Whitney is one for the ages. “That’s my best friend,” he told Billboard. “I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion–she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

“I’m loyal to the soil. At the end of the day you want to always have real people around you period,” Kendrick added. “Everybody that’s been around me has been down since day one and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody. I always show respect when respect is being given and people that’s been by your side, you supposed to honor that. That’s how you stand up.”

5. Whitney Has An Accounting Degree But Chose A Different Career

After completing high school, Whitney attended the California State University, Long Beach where she eventually graduated with a degree in accounting. But just a few years after she left college, she also left behind a career in accounting to follow her passion for the beauty industry. She is now pursuing a career as a Freelance Makeup Artist and Skincare Specialist in the entertainment industry.