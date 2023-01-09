Vitoria Bueno: 5 Things To Know About The Dancer Born Without Arms On ‘AGT: All-Stars’

Vitoria was born without arms.

Vitoria Bueno will be one of the most memorable AGT: All-Stars contestants. The 18-year-old Brazilian ballerina will be performing for the judges during the January 9 episode of the America’s Got Talent spinoff.

So, who is Vitoria Bueno? She’s already a huge deal in Brazil. From her rise as a dancer to her personal life, here’s what you should know about Vitoria as she makes her AGT: All-Stars debut.

Vitoria was born without arms due to a genetic condition. She was born with phocomelia, a rare condition that can cause babies to be born without limbs, according to WebMD. Despite not having arms, Vitoria has never let anything hold her back. She often uses her feet to complete tasks.

Vitoria is from Santa Rita do Sapucai, which is in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. She currently practices at a local ballet academy, according to New York Post.

3. Vitoria has become a social media star.

As her inspiring story became more well-known, Vitoria’s social media impact began to grow. She has over 417,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

4. Vitoria began dancing as a child.

The dancer started ballet at the advice of her physiotherapist, according to New York Post. She began taking dance classes at just 5 years old, and dance has changed her life. “For me, arms, they’re just a detail,” Vitoria said about how she dances. “I follow with my eyes as if they were there.”

5. Vitoria rose to fame on Das Supertalent.

Vitoria got her first breakout moment on Das Supertalent (Germany’s Got Talent) during the show’s 15th season in 2021. She received a Golden Buzzer and ended up finishing in second place. She’s expanding her Got Talent resume with AGT: All-Stars.