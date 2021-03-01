Victor Solomon: 5 Things To Know About The College Senior Who Wows ‘The Voice’ Coaches

Victor Solomon is taking ‘The Voice’ season 20 by storm! He hits the stage during the first round of blind auditions and stuns with his rendition of a John Legend hit!

The Voice season 20 kicks off March 1 with dozens of hopeful artists looking to make it big. One of those artists is Victor Solomon, 22. He will be performing during The Voice season 20 premiere.

So, who is Victor Solomon? Right away, he makes an impact with the coaches. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Victor as the season gets underway.

1. Victor performs a John Legend song for his blind audition.

Victor sings John Legend’s Oscar-winning hit “Glory” from the film Selma. Blake Shelton is the first coach to turn his chair, followed by John and Nick Jonas. John’s turn is a big deal. Victor is the first artist to get John to turn for someone singing one of his songs. “He’s doing some things I haven’t done that are better than what I would do with the song,” John admits after Victor’s performance. “He was better than me.” That’s some incredible praise!

2. He’s still in college!

Victor is a senior at North Carolina A&T State University, one of the premier historically black colleges and universities in the U.S. He was named the 14th Mister A&T at the university. Victor is a business administration major.

3. He’s already released a few singles.

Victor dropped the single “You Are” in 2020. The year before, he released the single “Mary Did You Know.” When he was running to be Mister A&T, he released a campaign theme song as part of his efforts to get elected.

4. He’s been inspired by John Legend.

“I grew up singing a lot of your songs, actually. I did ‘Ordinary People’ in the 8th grade talent show that I won,” Victor tells John during his blind audition. John then pulls out his microphone and begins singing “Ordinary People.” Victor sings along with him in a beautiful duet.

5. He is a fan of gospel music.

“I grew up in the church, so gospel is my go-to,” Victor tells Blake. Victor is also a member of N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir. Victor frequently posts photos and videos of him singing in church.