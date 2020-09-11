Vernon Davis: 5 Things To Know About The NFL Superstar & ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Vernon Davis is going from the football field to the ballroom! The NFL retiree is one of the celebrity contestants of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 29.

Vernon Davis, 36, will be one of the celebrities dancing it up in the ballroom on Dancing With the Stars season 29, which premieres Sept. 14 on ABC. Vernon is one of the most highly-anticipated DWTS contestants given the show’s amazing history with football players. Will Vernon have the mirrorball-winning moves like Emmitt Smith and Rashad Jennings? Time will tell. So, who is Vernon Davis? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about him.

1. Vernon is a Super Bowl champion! Vernon was initially drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2006 NFL Draft. Vernon became known for “The Catch III” he caught from Alex Smith that won the game for the 49ers against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011-12 NFL playoffs. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2015 and won Super Bowl 50 with the team in 2016. He signed with the Washington Redskins (now known as The Washington Football Team) in 2016 and stayed with them until his retirement after the 2019 season.

2. Football is a family affair for Vernon. Vernon’s little brother, Vontae Davis, was also an NFL player. Vontae notably retired from the NFL in the middle of the Bills’ second game of the 2018 season.

3. Vernon is also an actor! He wrapped filming his latest movie Red Winter and is currently in production on the film A Message from Brianna. He also appeared as himself in the 2017 movie Baywatch.

4. He is very private about his personal life. Vernon does not post many photos of his family on his social media accounts. The Washington Football Team posted a story on their official website in 2018 about how Vernon proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla, at the time with help from skydivers. Since then, there’s been no update about their relationship.

5. He’s also a fan of curling. Vernon was named the honorary captain of the Men’s U.S. Olympic Curling team for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.