Ty Tennant: 5 Things To Know About David Tennant’s Son Who Is In ‘HOTD’

House of the Dragon will jump forward about 10 years when the September 25 episode airs. This time jump will have new actors inhabiting the roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Prince Aegon, and more. Ty Tennant will play the teen version of young Aegon.

So, who is Ty Tennant? The 20-year-old is the adopted son of Doctor Who alum David Tennant. From Ty’s acting background to his family, here’s what you need to know about this rising star.

1. Ty will play young Prince Aegon.

Prince Aegon Targaryen, the oldest son of King Viserys and Queen Alicent, was previously seen only as a young child. Ty will play the prince as a teenager, before handing off the role to Tom Glynn-Carney. Ty and Tom previously co-starred in the 2019 film Tolkien, and they also played the younger and older versions of Christopher Wiseman.

2. Ty is David Tennant’s son.

Ty’s parents are David and Georgia Tennant. David adopted Ty when he married Georgia in 2011. Ty has 4 younger siblings, three sisters and one brother.

3. Ty also stars in War of the Worlds.

Ty plays Tom Gresham in the television series, which premiered in 2019. The third season premiered in September 2022. He’s also appeared in shows like Doom Patrol and Around the World in 80 Days.

4. Ty is open to taking on the role of Doctor Who.

The role runs in Ty’s family. Not only did his father take on the role, but his grandfather also did as well. Ty’s mom, Georgia, is the daughter of Peter Davison, who was the Fifth Doctor. David later became the Tenth Doctor. Ty’s House of the Dragon co-star, Matt Smith, was the Eleventh Doctor.

“I don’t think I would ever decline the offer,” he told The Sunday Post in 2020. “Doctor Who is such a massive thing to take on. Whoever is truly right for it will get the role. If I am granted that, I will certainly do my best.”

5. Ty has a backup plan if acting doesn’t work out.

“If acting doesn’t work out, weirdly, I have always wanted to do computer coding. I have always been a geek,” Ty also revealed to The Sunday Post. From the roles he has nabbed at a young age, acting is going to be a longtime career for Ty.