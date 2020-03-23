Todd Michael Hall: 5 Things To Know About Team Blake’s Rocker, 50, On ‘The Voice’

Todd Michael Hall is ready to bring old school rock and roll to ‘The Voice.’ The rocker wowed the coaches in his blind audition and now the 50-year-old is headed to the battle rounds.

Todd Michael Hall was one of the most memorable performances of The Voice season 18 blind auditions. He hit the stage and performed the Foreigner hit “Juke Box Hero.” At 50 years old, Todd proves it’s never the wrong time to chase your dreams. So, who is Todd Michael Hall? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key facts about Todd to know before his performance during The Voice battle rounds.

1. Both Blake Shelton and John Legend turned for Todd! John is the first to turn for Todd and soon Blake turns his chair. Blake admitted that Todd’s talents are a “direct path to the finale.” John commended Todd on both his high and low notes. “There’s so much else that you can do in rock,” John said. He added that the performance was “magical.” In the end, Todd decided to choose Blake as his coach.

2. His relationship with his wife started in a very unique way. After college, Todd started a pen pal relationship with a woman from India who was a fan of his former band, according to his NBC bio. They wrote to each other for three years before Todd flew out to meet her. He proposed on his second trip. Todd and his wife now live with their three kids in Michigan.

3. Todd is in a heavy metal band! Todd is a member of the band Riot. He tours abroad with the band for two months out of the year.

4. He also has two other jobs. In addition to music, Todd is the head of his family’s manufacturing company and owner of a climbing gym that he offers free of charge.

5. His latest album is a tribute to his wife. While Todd is part of a band, he has solo work as well. His latest album, Letters From India, is a collection of songs inspired by his correspondence with his wife over three years.