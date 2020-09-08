Thomas Day: 5 Things To Know About The 17-Year-Old Singer Returning To ‘AGT’ As A Wildcard

Thomas Day will be back on ‘AGT’ after suddenly disappearing after his viral audition. The 17-year-old singer is returning as one of season 15’s coveted wildcard acts!

America’s Got Talent is delivering quite the surprise in the season 15 semifinals. Thomas Day is back! After his audition in June 2020, the 17-year-old hasn’t been seen on the show since. Thomas is one of AGT’s wildcards and will be performing during the Sept. 8 episode. So, who is Thomas Day? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know.

1. Thomas wowed the judges with his cover of a FINNEAS song. Thomas performed a beautiful rendition of “Break My Heart Again” and got a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. Simon told Thomas that he had a “really, really good first audition.” Howie Mandel thought Thomas’ performance was stiff, but the other 3 judges loved what Thomas did.

2. He actually withdrew from the quarterfinals. Thomas had to drop out of AGT season 15 due to football commitments. “So what happened was, I withdrew because I couldn’t make it because of football,” he said on a Cameo, according to Gold Derby. “I am still pursuing music, and in college I’m gonna be pursuing music.” He was replaced by Nolan Neal and Broken Roots. In a surprise twist, Thomas landed a wildcard spot and is now officially back in the running to win season 15.

3. He is a high school football player. When Thomas auditioned for AGT, he told the judges that his favorite subject was football. He plays in Brentwood, Tennessee. He also revealed that he’s currently being recruited to play college football. Thomas is actually ranked 7th in the country for kicking.

4. He performs amazing covers on his Instagram page. Thomas has performed songs by The Beatles, Sam Smith, Jason Mraz, Rihanna, and more. He definitely likes a variety of styles!

5. He’s friends with Logan Paul. Back in June 2019, Thomas posted an Instagram photo with his friend Gage, Logan, and Mike Majlak. “Fathers likes Sons,” Thomas captioned the photo.