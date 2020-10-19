Tamara Jade: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Singer Who Gets A 4-Chair Turn After Epic Lizzo Cover

‘The Voice’ is kicking off season 19 with one of its best auditions ever. Tamara Jade stuns the coaches with her performance during the premiere. So, who is Tamara Jade? Here’s what you need to know.

Tamara Jade will be taking the stage during the Oct. 19 premiere of The Voice season 19. Right away, she becomes a frontrunner to win the whole season. Tamara’s voice is just that stellar. HollywoodLife has just rounded up 5 key things to know about Tamara as season 19 gets underway.

1. All 4 coaches turn for Tamara. From the first few moments of her performance of Lizzo’s hit song “Cuz I Love You” in the season 19 premiere, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend immediately turn around. Gwen Stefani soon follows, as well as Blake Shelton. Kelly raves that Tamara was so “incredible” and declares she “will be in the finale.” John tells her that he loves that she can do “literally everything” when it comes to singing.

2. She was one of Lizzo’s backup singers/dancers. Tamara performed alongside Lizzo at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. “Easily one of the happiest days of my life to-date!” Tamara wrote on Instagram about the performance.

3. Tamara released a single during the pandemic. In July 2020, Tamara dropped the song “Better.” She revealed the inspiration behind the song. “When I wrote this song only a week or 2 into this pandemic, I never imagined we would be in THIS place…seemingly worse than we have ever seen as a society! But, I made a choice to stop allowing fear and uncertainty to overcome me, and I CHOSE to believe it WILL get better!” Tamara said on Instagram.

4. She’s released her debut album. Tamara released the album Self Aware in Oct. 2019. She wrote on her official website that her “vision for her music is to bring positivity and light to anyone who will listen.”

5. She is an alumna of Oberlin College and Conservatory of Music. She received a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.