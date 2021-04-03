St. Vincent: 5 Things To Know About ‘SNL’s Musical Guest This Week

St. Vincent is set to perform on ‘SNL’ on April 3 alongside first time host Daniel Kaluuya! Learn more about her here.

St. Vincent, 38, is performing at Studio 8H on tonight’s Saturday Night Live! The Grammy winner expressed her excitement in a sweet Instagram post ahead of the milestone gig. “SNL has been my favorite show since I was a kid and I can’t believe I get to play it AGAIN!” she added, including the hashtags “#snl #DaddysHome.” The Grammy winner previously appeared on the NBC sketch series in May 2014 to perform “Digital Witness” and “Birth In Reverse.” Learn more about her here!

She was born in Oklahoma

St. Vincent was born Annie Erin Clark on September 28, 1982 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She later moved to Dallas, Texas where she attended Lake Highlands High School. It was in Texas the future artist began her love affair with music: the youngster was a regular at Zoo Music on Garland, also the place she purchased her first guitar and took lessons. After graduation, she headed to Boston to attend the Berklee School of Music for three years, eventually dropping out and secretly moving to New York City. Including half and step-siblings, she comes from a big family with eight brothers and sisters.

She dated Cara Delevingne

St. Vincent and Cara Delevingne dated from 2014 to 2016. The pair were first spotted together during the St. Vincent tour after being introduced by Fiona Apple. After the relationship was public, the women were regular chased — which St. Vincent wasn’t used to. “It was just bananas,” St. Vincent said to The Telegraph‘s Stella magazine. “I remember being in a high-speed chase through London. I was thinking, ‘This is a Princess Diana-style situation, somebody could get killed.'”

Cara also opened up about her intense relationship with St. Vincent. “I’m completely in love. Before, I didn’t know what love was — real love. I didn’t understand the depth of it,” the British born model said to Vogue in 2016. “I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that’s for yourself or for the world or your partner,” she sweetly added. Despite their split, Cara and St. Vincent remained close. “I’ll love her for ever and ever,” St. Vincent said to Stella. Of note, Cara also sings on St. Vincent’s song “Pills.” The pair reportedly broke up due to the challenges around a long distance relationship.

She’s a Grammy winner

St. Vincent won her very first Grammy in 2014, for her fourth album St. Vincent, in the Best Alternative Music Album category. She earned another in 2019 for “Masseduction” alongside Jack Antonoff in Best Rock Song, in addition to once again being nominated in the Alternative Music category.

“I want to say a big thank you to my friend here Jack Antonoff,” she said on-stage in 2019 after winning. “We made a record together that I’m so proud of. I think this is the first time that I’ve given a thank you speech,” she gushed, thanking her family “so much,” those who worked on the record, and more.

She also dated Kristen Stewart

St. Vincent began dating Kristen Stewart after her split from Cara in 2016. Notably, St. Vincent was previously featured on the soundtracks to Twilight films. The pair were first spotted on a date to a comedy show in Los Angeles, and just a few weeks laster, Kristen was spotted at one of her NYC shows.

They had their first public appearance as a couple at CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund show in Los Angeles in 2016, but called it quits shortly after.

She directed a movie

The Texas native made her directorial debut with horror anthology XX, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017. “I never saw myself even seeing a horror film. I can’t watch them, because everything disgusting or violent just gets seared into my retinas,” she confessed to Billboard. “I’ll obsess over those images for a long time. Watching horror movies with me is so annoying — I’m the one screaming, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ But it was very amazing when I got asked to direct one. Surprisingly, I had the best time,” she added. She noted that the story was based on a true story that had happened to a friend of hers.