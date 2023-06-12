Sasha Calle: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Supergirl In ‘The Flash’

Sasha plays Supergirl in The Flash.

The Flash is her feature film debut.

She got her start on The Young & The Restless.

It’s a bird… It’s a plane… No, it’s not Superman. It’s Supergirl! Sasha Calle is about to become a household name. The 27-year-old actress is going to be the breakout star of The Flash.

So, who is Sasha Calle? The Flash will be Sasha’s first time on the big screen. It certainly won’t be her last. She’s currently filming On Swift Horses with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi. Here’s everything you need to know about Sasha.

Sasha beat out over 400 actresses to play Supergirl in The Flash.

Sasha plays Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in The Flash, which will be released in theaters on June 16. She stars alongside Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Michael Shannon. The search for Supergirl was not an easy feat, according to The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

“I saw more than 400 auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” he told Deadline at the time. A video of Andy telling Sasha that she was going to be Supergirl went viral in 2021.

The Flash will mark Sasha’s feature film debut, and she hopes to continue playing the superhero in the future. “I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her,” she told EW.

Sasha got Henry Cavill’s seal of approval.

Henry Cavill is cinema’s most recent Superman, having starred in movies like Man of Steel, Justice League, and more. Sasha revealed to EW that she met Henry after she finished filming The Flash. “I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'” she said. “And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world, because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.”

Sasha is also a musician.

Back in February 2023, Sasha shared an Instagram video of the first time she played bass. The actress also showed off her amazing vocals. She has been interested in music since she was a child. “I just wanted to sing and dance,” Sasha told Soap Opera Digest. “I would dress up and put on a show for everyone. One Christmas, I remember waking up and there was a whole band set for me. I was jumping from the drum set to the guitar to the microphone and trying to perform all these instruments by myself.”

Sasha got her start on a soap opera.

She’s starred as Lola Rosales in CBS’s long-running daytime hit The Young and the Restless starting in 2018. Her character was married to Kyle Abbott, son of Y&R patriarch Jack Abbott. She was nominated for Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series in 2020. Her last appearance as Lola was in June 2021.

Sasha is from Boston.

The actress was born in Boston, Massachusetts. However, she moved with her mom to Colombia when she was 10 years old. They moved back to the U.S. after two years. Sasha went on to graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles.