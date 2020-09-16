Ryan Destiny: 5 Things To Know About Actress Cuddling With Justin Bieber In Bed In His New Video

Millions of Justin Bieber fans are more than likely envious of actress & singer Ryan Destiny over the stunning beauty appearing in his new video.

The internet might break on Friday, September 18, after Justin Bieber officially premieres the music video for “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper. He gave a sneak peak to his millions of fans two days earlier which included him waking up to a very beautiful woman in bed while shirtless. The woman in question is Ryan Destiny who gave him the sweetest smile as the sun rose before the brief clip ended. She received a bunch of love in the comments section with fans repeatedly calling her “beautiful” while friend Justine Skye hailed her as a “queen”.

This is far from Ryan first being seen in the public eye as she has developed quite the wonderful career for herself at such a young age. Here are five more things you should know about this gifted entertainer.

1: She’s A “Star”. Lots of fans know who Ryan (full name Ryan Destiny Irons) is thanks to her breakout performance on the FOX series Star which ran for three seasons beginning in 2016. The Lee Daniels created show, which centered on three talented singers who navigate the highs and lows of the music industry, earned her three separate Teen Choice Award nominations.

2: Longtime Bieber Connection. Her appearance in “Holy” isn’t the only time that she and the Canadian native have had something in common. Ryan won a singing contest many years ago where her prize was a trip to the LA premiere of his movie Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

3: Reality Television Fame. Ryan, along with Jasmine Pore and a friend, auditioned for America’s Got Talent underneath the musical trio No Limit where they made their way to the third round before deciding it was not for them. She and Pore then formed another group with fellow AGT contestant Chelsea Stone called Love Dollhouse but their time together was short lived as they disbanded in 2015.

4: Lights, Camera, Action. She has been featured in two separate music videos by Big Sean who famously worked with Bieber on his smash hit “As Long As You Love Me”. Ryan was his leading lady in “Paradise” and also took on the role of Bianca in “Single Again”.

5: Personal Life. She’s been dating fellow actor Keith Powers for quite sometime now. He revealed in a 2018 episode of The Real that the two met, platonically, at an event in 2015 before things became much serious in the years to come.