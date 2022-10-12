Rohan Campbell: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Halloween Ends’ Star

Rohan Campbell is an actor best known for his role in the TV show The Hardy Boys

He stars in Halloween Ends with Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards.

He attended the Halloween Ends premiere with his girlfriend, Lauren Boyd.

Halloween Ends is the highly-anticipated conclusion to the Jamie Lee Curtis horror franchise with the return of beloved characters, including Kyle Richards‘ Lindsey Wallace, and the additions of new faces like Rohan Campbell. Rohan, 25, joins the ensemble cast who will face off against Michael Myers for the final time when the film comes out October 14 in theaters and on Peacock.

So, who is Rohan Campbell? Get to know the talented Halloween Ends star below!

Rohan plays Corey in ‘Halloween Ends.’

Rohan’s Halloween Ends character is Corey Cunningham, a teenage boy accused of murdering a child while he babysat. That sounds like an act committed by Michael Myers, not Corey! It’s possible Corey’s been framed for the crime and Laurie Strode will have to help him clear his name and defeat Michael Myers once and for all.

He’s Canadian.

Rohan was born in Calgary, Alberta and raised in the small town of Cochrane, located about 11 miles west of Calgary. He was born to British immigrant parents and grew up with two brothers, according to his IMDb. Rohan moved to Vancouver when he was 17 years old.

He made his acting debut in 2008.

Rohan’s first acting gig was the 2008 TV Movie Menace. He followed that up with a few Canadian movies, including the rom-com The Right Kind of Wrong and the drama film The Valley Below. On television, he appeared in ten episodes of the sci-fi series Mech-X24. Rohan also had brief roles in Supernatural, iZombie, The 100, and Virgin River.

He stars in ‘The Hardy Boys’.

Rohan is best known for playing Frank Hardy in the Hulu television adaptation of The Hardy Boys book series. He stars alongside Alexander Elliott who plays his on-screen younger brother, Joe Hardy. The show follows the Hardy brothers who are solving cases in their mysterious town. The Hardy Boys has aired for two seasons.

He has a girlfriend.

Rohan and his gorgeous girlfriend, Lauren Boyd, often share photos of each other on social media. Lauren attended the Halloween Ends red carpet premiere with Rohan on October 11. We don’t know much about Lauren, but it’s clear from Rohan’s Instagram pictures that he’s madly in love with her!