Ray Fisher: 5 Things To Know About Justice League Star Accusing Joss Whedon Of Being ‘Abusive’ On Set

Just two days after “retracting” a compliment about Joss Whedon, 56, Justice League star Ray Fisher is speaking out again. “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by [producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” the 32-year-old wrote posted to Twitter on Wednesday, July 1. “Accountability>Entertainment,” he added. Learn more about the actor who plays the character of Cyborg/Victor Stone in DC’s Justice League films.

1. He spoke out against Joss Whedon before. On Monday, June 29, Ray reposted of a video of himself from Comic-Con 2017 speaking about Joss after he stepped in for director Zack Snyder to finish Justice League. “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement,” Ray tweeted. In the original video, Ray said: “Joss is a good guy, and Zack picked a good person to clean up and finish up for him,” while sitting next to co-star Jason Momoa Zack originally stepped away from the film due to a family death.

2. He’s best known for playing Cyvorg/Victor Stone. Ray was announced to be joining DC’s Justice League film series in April 2014, originally making his debut alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the role in 2017’s Justice League, starring with both Ben and Jason, as well as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ezra Miller’s the Flash. The well-loved character is a founding member of the Justice League, a star athlete who became part robot and part human after a tragic accident.

3. He got his start in theatre. Prior to his roles on the big screen, Ray trained at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. He played Tom Robinson in their production of To Kill A Mockingbird, in addition to appearing in Macbeth. He later gained notoriety playing the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in play Fetch Clay, Make Man, gaining 20 pounds for the role. “I started eating anything I could get my hands on. I was eating steaks for breakfast,” Ray explained in a 2013 interview with The New York Times. “Protein drinks on top of that. Ali never lifted weights. But he had a naturally bigger frame than I did, so in order for me to get to his size I had to lift — bench presses, curls, squats, calf raises. I had to get used to a new body.”

4. He grew up in New Jersey. Ray was born in Baltimore, but primarily grew up in Lawnside, New Jersey. He discovered theatre at Haddon High School, going on to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

5. He tested for a major part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ray was one of the many finalists for the role of Finn in the 2015 film, according to our sister site Variety. The role eventually went to John Boyega, 25. It’s a good thing he didn’t get cast. We can’t imagine anyone else as Cyborg?

