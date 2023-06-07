Pat Casey: 5 Things To Know About Young BMX Biker, 29, Killed At Motocross Track

Pat Casey was a BMX biker who medaled at the X Games

BMX rider Pat Casey tragically died on June 6 after suffering a motorcycle crash in San Diego. The young athlete was only 29 when he attempted the fatal jump at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office website. “Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a statement from the office read.

The Challenge: USA host TJ Lavin took to his Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the superstar athlete, who is survived by his wife and their two young children. “The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids,” TJ wrote alongside a sweet snap of Casey. “@patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily.” Let’s learn more about the beloved BMX biker, below.

Pat Was A BMX Legend

Pat quickly rose to the top of BMX biking as a gifted youth. In 2012, at the ripe old age of 19, he had already taken home a medal in the X Games! And a year later, he successfully defended his title. During the competitions, he “showcased his exceptional skills and daring maneuvers,” per DirtBikeLover.

He Changed The Sport With New Tricks

Like many sports greats (think Simone Biles), Pat changed the way the game was played after introducing new techniques for it. The American biker was “recognized as the first rider to successfully execute the ‘decade backflip’ and ‘double-decade backflip’ in competition,” according to DirtBikeLover.

Pat’s Father Built Him His First Bike Ramp

Pat was encouraged to follow his passion at a young age by his father, who now only built Pat his first bike ramp, but made sure he had a place to practice his drums as well! “I also remember thinking it was pretty f****** awesome that his dad not only built him a mini ramp, but made a studio underneath one of the decks so that Pat could wail away at the drums in between sessions,” wrote longtime friend Ryan Fudger on Our Bmx.

He Had Just Returned Home From A Paris Vacation With His Wife & 2 Kids

Sadly, Pat leaves behind his wife Chase Casey and their two children: 8-year-old son Reid and daughter Taytum, 7. The family had recently enjoyed a European vacation together while he was competing at a FISE World event in Montpellier. On his Instagram, Pat shared sweet clips of Reid and Taytum posing at the Eiffel Tower. “Such a great time in Paris with my family, so greatful [sic] to be able to take them with me,” he wrote.

In several other posts on his social media account, amid all the bike clips, it’s clear Pat enjoyed being a family man. He often gushed about Reid and Taytum alongside the most adorable snaps of the siblings. In a photo carousel of the youngsters making hilarious faces for the camera, Pat wrote, “I love these crazy kids.”

Pat’s Wife Chase Shared A Sweet Tribute

Hours after the shocking death was announced, Pat’s wife Chase took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet tribute to her late partner. One photo showed the gorgeous couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with the caption “Mau loa baby,” which translates from Hawaiian to “forever.” She also shared a cute photo of the couple together after a race with the caption, “amazing father, rider and husband.”