Noah Beck Was Spotted Hanging Out With Selena Gomez in Paris: Get to Know the TikTok Star

Image Credit: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Noah Beck was spotted in Paris with Selena Gomez on September 24 and fans are dying to know if there’s something doing on between the TikTok star and the “Single Soon” singer. Keep reading to learn everything we know about Noah, his career and his dating life.

Who Is Noah Beck?

The 22-year-old became a regular name on TikTok after he began his social media journey in 2020. After acquiring millions of followers, Noah’s career catapulted to new heights. In 2021, he landed a gig on AwesomenessTV for his six-episode show, Noah Beck Tries Things. That year, he also starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for the song “Love Race.”

After appearing in a few onscreen gigs, Noah was nominated at the 2021 MTV Millennial Awards in the category Global Creator.

Are Selena Gomez and Noah Beck Dating?

After attending the PSG football match in Paris on September 24, Selena and Noah were spotted walking outside with a group of friends that included Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, according to a viral social media video. Though a TikTok user speculated whether this meant they were dating, others denied the rumors under an Instagram post.

“They weren’t even together or near each other,” one person commented under a post that featured the video. “She left with a group of people, not just him. They aren’t dating like at all,” another chimed in.

Several Selenators also came to her defense by noting that Noah is a mutual pal. “Noah is friends with one of Selena’s friends, don’t start rumors,” a social media user commented.

Since the Only Murders in the Building star simply appeared to be enjoying the night with the whole group of pals, she and Noah do not appear to be dating.

Who Has Noah Beck Dated in the Past?

Noah’s most famous relationship was with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. The duo started dating in late 2020 and briefly split in 2021. Though they rekindled their romance at one point, Dixie and Noah split for good in late 2022.

During an episode of The D’Amelio Show, Dixie provided viewers with some insight as to why she and Noah were going their separate ways.

“Noah — I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Dixie told her parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. “I feel like I’m very stressed out about the whole situation. We’re not really talking right now. We’ve come to that conclusion that we just shouldn’t talk for a little bit, but we’re broken up.”