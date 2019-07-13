Nats Getty: 5 Things To Know About The LGBTQ Activist Who Married Gigi Gorgeous

Nats Getty married YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous in a beautiful beachfront ceremony in Montecito, CA on July 12, four months after getting engaged. Here are five things you should know about the activist who captured Gigi’s heart.

Gigi Gorgeous, 27, looked like the happiest bride ever when she exchanged vows with Nats Getty, 26, on July 12. The couple’s beautiful outside wedding took place at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California just over four months after Nats proposed to the blonde beauty in Paris, France. Between Gigi’s amazing Michael Costello gown, and Nats’ stylish suit from her own clothing label, Strike Oil, it was one eye-catching day to remember. With around 220 guests and the sunny weather on their side, the special moment was one for the books. Here are five things you should know about Nats, who started dating Gigi in 2016 and impressed her all the way to the altar.

1.) She is the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The businessman, who was her mother, Ariadne Getty‘s grandfather, founded Getty Oil in 1942 and was named the richest living American by Fortune magazine in 1957. His achievements led to the Getty family being known as a prestigious billionaires in society. Nats is also the cousin of actor Balthazar Getty, who has starred in various films and television series, including Lord of the Flies and White Squall.

2.) She has worked passionately as an advocate for LGBTQ rights. Living as a self-proclaimed lesbian has helped to drive Nats towards helping others in the LGBTQ community. She has worked alongside her mom and brother, August Getty, a fashion designer, to give new infrastructures to the Los Angeles LGBT Center and has worked with GLAAD. She also painted a mural in honor of the 49 victims of the 2017 nightclub shooting that happened at the gay bar and dance club Pulse in Orlando, FL. It was displayed in front of the club after she finished it.

3.) In 2017, she and Gigi, who was her girlfriend at the time, caused controversy over a joke they made about adopting a child. The duo took to social media to share a photo of themselves holding a baby and claimed it was their son via surrogate and they named him Enzo. They later admitted it was their friend’s baby and Gigi’s rep explained their caption was meant to be playful and not literal.

4.) She has lived in both America and England. Although Nats was born in Santa Monica, CA, she moved to England, where she attending a boarding school in Oxford, with her family when she was eight-years-old.

5.) Her clothing label, Strike Oil’s title is a play off of her family’s success in the oil industry. The products are all made in the USA and features various items, including T-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, pants, shorts, socks and more. The description on the label’s official website states that the products are for the “misfits and the outcasts”. “STRIKE OIL IS A LIFESTYLE, A STATE OF MIND. PROUDLY CREATED IN LOS ANGELES FOR THE MISFITS AND THE OUTCASTS, THE UNSEEN AND THE UNHEARD FOR ANYONE WHO DARES TO BE DIFFERENT BECAUSE DIFFERENT IS DOPE,” the full description reads.