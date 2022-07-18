Nate Mitchell: 5 Things To Know About Gabby’s First 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Nate Mitchell is the lucky guy to score one of the first one-on-one dates on season 19 of The Bachelorette. Previews for the episode show Nate going on a solo date with Gabby Windey, who is one of the two leading ladies, along with Rachel Recchia, on the show this season. Gabby — and viewers — will get a chance to get to know Nate better during the one-on-one, which will take place during the show’s July 18 episode. Ahead of the episode airing, learn more about Nate below.

Now Nate, you didn't have to go and make me cry like that. pic.twitter.com/1dRZf8pjYc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 15, 2022

1. What Does Nate Mitchell Do?

Nate works as an electrical engineer in Chicago, Illinois. His official job title is a Senior Associate at Sargent & Lundy LLC. The company provides services to power plants. “I have began to specialize in automatic voltage regulation of generators, coordination of protective devices in fossil and nuclear power plants, substations and distribution systems, power systems transient stability, transient recovery voltage analysis, auxiliary system studies, arc flash studies, grounding studies, induction coordination studies, root cause (forensic analysis), system planning and substation modifications,” his LinkedIn confirms.

2. Where Did Nate Go To College?

Nate was a graduate student at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He graduated in 2012 with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. Before that, he received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the same university. He also has an Associate’s Degree from Southeastern Illinois College, which he received in 2009.

3. Nate Was A College Basketball Player

In addition to being dedicated to his academics during college, Nate was also the captain fo the basketball team at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Before that, he was on the basketball team at Southeastern Illinois College, as well.

4. What Is Nate Looking For In A Partner?

“Nate is looking for a woman who is kind, adventurous, smart and ready to complete his beautiful family,” Nate’s ABC bio reads. “He also has a weakness for women who make him laugh so hard his belly hurts.”

5. Nate Loves To Travel

Nate’s Instagram page (@nate_mitchell12) reveals that he has traveled to quite a number of places. Some of his travels include Spain, France, Nigeria and the Netherlands.