Morgan Taylor: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Rising Star

Morgan Taylor is a member of Team Legend.

Morgan lives in Nashville.

Morgan got a 4-chair turn.

Morgan Taylor is one to watch in season 22 of The Voice. The singer has stunned the coaches with her powerful performances. She’ll return to the stage for the 3-way Knockouts on November 1.

The 20-year-old will be facing off against Ian Harrison and Omar Jose Cardona in the Knockouts round. She’ll be singing James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” So, who is Morgan Taylor? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things you need to know.

1. Morgan got a 4-chair turn.

Morgan performed Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You” for her Blind Audition. Blake Shelton was the first coach to turn his chair, followed by Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. John told Morgan that she has “a really powerful soprano voice” and felt like her voice should be on the radio. After the coaches’ pitches, Morgan chose John as her coach. She then moved on to the Battles where she competed against SOLsong.

2. Morgan began her career by posting her covers.

Morgan started posting covers of songs back in 2015 on her Instagram when she was just 13 years old. She has continued to post covers to her 80,000+ followers. Her “See You Again” by Charlie Puth cover from 2015 has over 74,000 views on YouTube.

3. Morgan has suffered from depression and anxiety.

Morgan has been suffering from anxiety since she was a kid, according to her official bio. Music has helped her focus when her depression and anxiety get the best of her.

4. Morgan is from Indiana.

Morgan is originally from Carmel, Indiana. She has since moved to Nashville, where she’s currently attending college and working on her music career.

5. Morgan attends college.

Morgan currently attends Belmont University in Nashville. She is studying commercial music voice with an emphasis in songwriting. She told Camila that she’s interested in singing “soulful pop” music.