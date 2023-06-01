Mookie Cook: 5 Things About The Basketball Star Playing Young LeBron James In ‘Shooting Stars’

Mookie plays young LeBron in Shooting Stars.

Mookie is set to play basketball at Oregon.

Shooting Stars marks his acting debut.

Shooting Stars is the heartfelt and inspiring origin story of the one and only LeBron James. The film showcases how the basketball phenom and his childhood friends became the #1 high school team in the nation. The film is perfectly cast, with Marquis “Mookie” Cook playing young LeBron.

So, who is Mookie Cook? The 18-year-old is a basketball star in his own right. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about Mookie on and off the court.

Mookie makes his acting debut as young LeBron in the Peacock film Shooting Stars, out June 2. The film is based on the bestselling 2009 book by LeBron and Buzz Bissinger. Mookie was cast in 2022 and stars alongside Caleb McLaughlin, Scoot Henderson, Avery S. Wills Jr., and Khalil Everage.

Mookie is playing college basketball.

Mookie has signed on to play college basketball at the University of Oregon as part of the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7 small forward is a 5-star recruit. He received other offers to play from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Kentucky, and California.

Mookie and LeBron’s son have been teammates.

Mookie and Bronny James played together at the McDonald’s All-American Game in March 2023. They were both selected to play as part of the West team. Bronny is set to play college ball at the University of Southern California.

Mookie is from Oregon.

Mookie is originally from Portland, Oregon. However, he attended AZ Compass Prep, a prep school in Chandler, Arizona. His commitment to the University of Oregon brings him back home to the Ducks!

Mookie is close with his Shooting Stars co-stars.

Mookie filmed Shooting Stars in 2022. He became friends with his co-stars and even attended the Stranger Things season 4 premiere with Caleb and Scoot!