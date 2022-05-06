Mike Hagerty: 5 Things About The ‘Friends’ Actor Dead At 67

News broke on May 6 that character actor Mike Hagerty, best known for a memorable role on Friends, passed away on May 5 in Los Angeles, per TMZ. While 67-year-old actor was most recognizable for his role in the wildly popular NBC sitcom, Mike was surprisingly versatile and has an array of acting credits to his name. Here are the top five things you should know about the talented film and television performer.

Mike Hagerty was a prolific actor.

During his life, Mike was actually an extremely prolific actor — meaning, you very likely recognize him from many different shows and movies. He appeared in at least 35 films between 1983 and 2021, including Brewster’s Millions, Overboard, Dick Tracy, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Speed 2: Cruise Control.

He was even more active in television, appearing in upwards of 73 TV shows between 1986-2022. Mike’s television credits include Cheers, Murphy Brown, Ally McBeal, The Goldbergs, Grey’s Anatomy, Boston Legal, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Wonder Years, Deadwood, ER, Desperate Housewives, Family Ties, Monk, and The Mindy Project, among many others.

View Related Gallery 'Friends' Cast Then & Now -- See Photos Of Jennifer Aniston & More Through The Years Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1569029a) Friends, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Film and Television

Mike worked as an actor up until his death.

The busy actor worked steadily up until his death. Mike, who was born on May 10, 1954, was in the middle of a six-episode run on HBO Original series Somebody Somewhere. He played Ed Miller opposite Bridget Everett on the comedy drama, and was presumably close to the cast, as Bridget commented that she “loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger,” per TMZ. He was most recently seen on the big screen in 2021 film Apache Junction as George Hearst.

He was a gifted voice actor, as well.

Aside from his regular acting duties, which included even unnamed roles like “furniture warehouseman,” “cop,” “doorman,” and “truck driver,” Mike found time to do voice work. The actor blended seamlessly into a 2005 episode of American Dad.

He also notably provided voice work for a couple of video games in the 90s, including Star Trek: Klingon in 1996, in which he voiced a Bartender, and Lands of Lore III, in which he voiced several characters including Dash, Elway the Orc Leader, and Markus.

Mike was best known for a beloved role on ‘Friends.’

Mike is most recognizable among fans for playing Mr. Treeger, the New York building superintendent on Friends. The endearing recurring role put him front and center in one of the most influential sitcoms of the 90s, and fans haven’t forgotten him since the especially memorable episode “The One With The Ballroom Dancing” from season 4.

Aside from his role in the iconic NBC sitcom, Mike was well-known for his distinct Chicago accent, as well — a feature that frequently landed him blue-collar roles in shows like Friends and HBO’s Lucky Louie. In this case, the stereotype made sense — Mike was born in Chicago.

He was respected by celebrity peers.

Mike’s work in film and TV hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers. Bridget took to Instagram to express her sadness as his passing, and many celebrities responded in kind. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” Bridget captioned a series of photos of Mike in a May 6 post.

“Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years,” Sarah Jessica Parker responded, while Amy Sedaris commented “NOOOOOOOOO This is very sad,” and Kathy Najimy responded, “Bridget sending his family and you so much love. I know he was dear to you.”