Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo: 5 Things To Know About NY Governor’s Daughter, 22, Urging People To Isolate

Here are five things to know about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s activist daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo!

While New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been at the forefront to try and contain the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, in his state, he got some much needed help from his 22-year-old daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo. On March 19, in an effort to encourage young people, especially the millennial generation, to practice the aforementioned Coronavirus precautions, Michaela joined her father, 62, during a message to New Yorkers. She also shared the footage to her Instagram story the exact same day! Here are five things you need to know about Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

1) Michaela comes from an incredibly prominent family. Not only is Michaela the daughter of the New York Governor, her mother, Kerry Kennedy, is a celebrated human rights activist and author. Furthermore, Michaela’s family is connected to American politics and one of the most well known political families in the United States. Her maternal grandfather was United States Senator Robert F. Kennedy, making her great uncle President John F. Kennedy. On her father’s side, Michaela is the niece of CNN correspondent Chris Cuomo. Michaela has two older twin sisters, Cara Ethel Kennedy-Cuomo and Mariah Matilda Kennedy-Cuomo.

2) She was attending her final year at an Ivy League school. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, Michaela was wrapping up her final year at Brown University. She majored in Education and Human Development, with a focus on Social Inequality, according to her LinkedIn page. While attending Brown, Michaela wrote for the Brown Political Review as a Culture Writer.

3) She’s already embracing political activism. While attending Brown, Michaela became one of the major leaders on her campus for the It’s On Us Campaign. The campaign began under the Obama administration and was a major tentpole for Vice President Joe Biden‘s time at the White House. It’s On Us combats sexual assault on college campuses by encouraging bystanders to horrific sexual crimes to speak up without penalty, empowering victims as well. Along with meeting Vice President Biden — and posting about it regularly on Instagram — she also shared images from It’s On Us week at her campus.

4) Michaela gets political online. Apart from her Instagram, Michaela’s Twitter account also showcases some real activism. “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance,” reads the bio underneath her Twitter profile. In June 2019, Michaela used her Twitter account to speak out against former political candidate Roy Moore, Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and President Donald Trump for creating legislation “that protects privileged assailants at the expense of the survivor.”

5) She’s a world traveler. Michaela has documented her international travels on Instagram including trips to Italy and Israel!