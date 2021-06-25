Melissa Coates: 5 Things To Know About The Former WWE Star, 50, Who Has Sadly Died

Melissa Coates, a WWE star and former Ms. Olympia, sadly passed away, leaving the wrestling and bodybuilding world shocked. Learn more about Melissa and her life following the tragic news.

The worlds of WWE and bodybuilding have lost one of its stars. Melissa Coates sadly died on June 23, 2021, at the age of 50 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been reported. Over the course of her decades-long career, Melissa earned a number of awards and secured a slew of titles, along with creating a character for WWE’s energetic performances. Learn more about the bodybuilding star with the five facts below.

Melissa Won A Number Of Titles In Bodybuilding

At the height of Melissa’s career in the ’90s, she was earning a number of awards, titles, and recognition. In 1996, she placed 9th overall in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Ms. Olympia and placed 11th the following year. In 1994, she placed 1st in the Canadian Championships for Middle Weight bodybuilding, per Generation Iron Fitness Network.

Melissa Struggled With Her Health In Recent Years

In the last months of her life, Melissa was met with a number of health challenges. In October 2020, Melissa was admitted to University Medical Center Las Vegas due to extreme pain she was feeling in her left leg, per the GoFundMe page that was set up to help her with medical expenses. Melissa endured a number of operations on her leg, due to her arteries being blocked by blood clots. Sadly, the extensive surgeries were not successful and Melissa’s left leg was amputated above the knee. The GoFundMe page announced Melissa’s death on June 23, and has raised nearly $31K.

Melissa Also Appeared In Film & TV

While her main career focused on performances in the ring and bodybuilding, Melissa also appeared in films and on TV. She appeared in the 2003 film Pray Another Day, and played herself in the movie Ultimate Death Match 2. In 2011, she played a “Female Bodybuilder” in the movie A Story About Ian. In 2004, Melissa appeared on TV in Extreme Dodgeball.

Melissa Had A Number Of Ring Names

Melissa originated a number of WWE characters, but her most famous was as Super Genie. She originated the role in 2014 and portrayed the character in the ring for years. She really got into the role, as well, as fans could see from performances. Take a look at a snapshot she shared to Instagram from one event.

Melissa Was Originally From Canada

While Melissa rose to fame in America, she was originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Lakehead University. Melissa passed away in Las Vegas, NV.