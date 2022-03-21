Megan Barnard: 5 Things About Reporter Who Tom Morris Made ‘Disgraceful’ Comments About

Fox Sports’ Tom Morris was fired from his position after a leaked video revealed alleged sexist and homophobic comments that he made about his colleague, Megan Barnard. Learn more about Megan here.

Megan Barnard, a reporter for Fox Sports, was the victim of insensitive comments made by one of her colleagues, Tom Morris. The alleged comments went public via a leaked video, and Tom was sacked from his position at the network after an investigation into the situation. “Our culture at Fox Sports is based on a respectful, inclusive environment and a fair go for all,” Fox Sports’ executive director said. “While Tom’s journalism has made a valuable contribution to Fox Sports over the past seven years, the message we became aware of yesterday crossed the line. The bottom line is we are committed to a work environment where everyone can come to work in the knowledge that they are safe, respected and valued.”

On March 18, after being fired, Tom took to social media to break his silence on the situation. “I would like to unconditionally apologize to everyone for my disgusting and disgraceful comments, which became public yesterday,” Tom wrote. “I am especially sorry to the person involved. No one should ever, in any place, or at any time, be spoken about in that way. I am deeply ashamed at my behavior. My comments were hurtful to many and I will now take the time to listen, learn and work to improve myself, ensuring that I become a better person. I am truly sorry to everyone.” Amidst the scandal, learn more about Megan below.

1. Megan Barnard’s Response To Tom Morris

Two days after Tom was fired from Fox Sports, Megan took to Instagram to break her silence about the situation. “I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I have received over the past few days in response to the comments about me in the media,” Megan wrote. “To everyone who has reached out, thank you. Fortunately, I am at a place in my life where I am comfortable with who I am and can handle something deeply personal becoming public. But had this happened as recently as a few years ago, it would not have been the case.”

She continued, “Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hands. Nor should anyone be spoken about in such a degrading manner. I hope my experience can be a catalyst for change in not just the sports industry, but in very industry.”

2. How Old Is Megan Barnard?

Megan Barnard is 37 years old. She was born on September 4, 1984 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

3. What Does Megan Barnard Do?

Megan Barnard works at Fox Sports News Australia. With the network, she hosts NRL Tonight on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. She also appears on Thursday Night Football. Previously, Megan was a reporter for Sky News Australia. She joined Sky News in 2007. Before that, she was a sports reporter for NBN Television on the Gold Coast.

4. Where Did Megan Barnard Attend University?

Megan studied at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia. She has a Bachelor of Mass Communication, with a major in Journalism.

5. Megan Barnard’s Personal Life

Megan does not publicize her personal life on social media. It is unclear whether she is in a relationship or not. As Megan explained in her social media post, she was outed by Tom when his comments about her sexuality were made public.