MDC 3: 5 Things To Know About The Powerful Trio Competing On ‘World Of Dance’

The Qualifiers continue on ‘World of Dance,’ and contemporary trio MDC 3 will be auditioning for the judges during the June 9 episode. This group makes a big impression with their first audition.

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO are in for a treat during the June 9 episode of World of Dance season 4. Contemporary trio MDC 3 stuns with one incredible performance for the Qualifiers. MDC 3 is part of the Junior Division, which means the members can only be 18 years old or younger. MDC 3 consists of Madison “Madi” Smith, Diego Pasillas, and Emma Mather.

1. MDC 3 performs a mesmerizing routine to OneRepublic’s “Apologize.” For their first performance of season 4, the trio wows with a powerful and sexy routine. The chemistry between all 3 of the dancers is incredible. Madi, Diego, and Emma show off their range of talents throughout the performance, and the judges take notice.

2. The judges rave over their audition. At first, all J.Lo can say about them is “wow.” She is truly blown away by this performance. “All 3 of you are super strong, too.” Derek notes that the trio had “seamless transitions” throughout their performance. NE-YO loves the ugliness they conveyed when it comes to the love triangle. The judges agree that MDC 3 is “super creative.”

3. The trio was formed by a choreographer. MDC 3 was created by Shannon Mather, a renowned dancer and choreographer who is the owner/director of the Mather Dance Company that’s located in Placentia, California. Shannon also happens to be Emma’s mom!

4. They all have big career goals. On the trio’s official Instagram page, they each reveal their dreams for the future. Madi wants to “dance professionally in the industry/ tour with a recording artist like Rihanna.” Diego and Emma also want to go on tour with a recording artist. With the kind of talent they have, these goals aren’t unattainable for MDC 3!

5. They’re only teenagers! Diego and Madi are 17 years old, while Emma is just 15 years old. They have immense talent that’s far beyond their years. Madi has been with the Mather Dance Company ever since it opened 10 years old.