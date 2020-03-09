Max Von Sydow: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Exorcist’ & ‘GoT’ Actor Who Passed Away At 90

Legendary actor Max von Sydow has passed away at the age of 90, after a decades-long career that saw him in films the likes of ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Minority Report,’ and so many more. Here are five things to know about him.

Following a career that lasted from 1949 to roughly 2018, actor Max von Sydow passed away at the age of 90-years-old on March 8. Von Sydow, born in Sweden on April 10, 1929, was a respected talent who seamlessly transitioned from stage to the big and small screen. From major blockbusters like Star Wars: The Force Awakens to arthouse staples like The Seventh Seal, von Sydow’s star quickly rose and he became a recognizable face across film and TV. As Hollywood and the international entertainment community mourn his loss, here are five things you need to know about actor Max von Sydow.

1) Von Sydow boasted an incredible career and worked with notable directors. Max worked with a slew of filmmakers over his career. With over 150 screen credits to his name, the actor had the opportunity to work with filmmakers like Ingmar Bergman (The Seventh Seal), Steven Spielberg (Minority Report), J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens), and Martin Scorsese (Shutter Island) among so many others. As for his famous co-stars, von Sydow shared the screen with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, Carrie Fisher, and many more.

2) One of his most notable roles came in 1973. As von Sydow’s star and respect as an actor grew, he earned one of the most distinguished roles in the horror genre. In 1973, he starred as Father Merrin in the film Oscar-nominated film The Exorcist. For years, von Sydow was recognized for his work in the film, recalling fondly, “The film you hear about the most is The Exorcist. When people come up to me and say, ‘Oh you scared me!’ I was the good guy in the film!” Although von Sydow was not nominated for his work in the film, The Exorcist earned 10 Oscar nominations — winning two. It is still one of the very few horror movies to ever be nominated for Best Picture.

3) He appeared on HBO’s Game Of Thrones in an incredibly pivotal role. For fans of the Emmy-winning HBO series Game Of Thrones, von Sydow was quite a recognizable face. The actor played the Three-Eyed Raven during the series’ sixth season. In his role, von Sydow’s character guided Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) through his journey as the new Three-Eyed Raven. For his work on the series, von Sydow earned his second Emmy nomination.

4) Von Sydow was a decorated actor. Over the course of his career, von Sydow earned a slew of praise from critics and plenty of awards nominations. He was nominated for two Oscars in his lifetime — Best Actor in a Leading Role for 1987’s Pelle the Conqueror and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for 2011’s Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. He also earned two Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations, and a slew of critics’ awards and nominations.

5) He is survived by his four children. Von Sydow was married twice. His first marriage was to Christina Olin from 1951-1979. His second marriage was to Catherine Berlet in 1997 until his death. He is survived by his four sons: Cédric Berlet von Sydow, Clas S. von Sydow, Henrik von Sydow, and Yvan von Sydow.