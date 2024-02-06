Maria Georgas: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Standout

We’re only a few episodes in, but The Bachelor season 28 is already ramping up the drama. The ladies all want to find a connection with Joey Graziadei, and they’re constantly trying to find more ways to spend more time with him and capture his heart.

Maria Georgas knows what she wants, and it’s Joey. The 29-year-old definitely has chemistry with Joey, so she could end up a frontrunner. Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about Maria.

Maria Is From Canada

Maria is a Canada native. She is from Kleinburg, Ontario, and works as an executive assistant.

Maria’s Dad Is Very Successful

Her father, Nick Georgas, is the CEO of Jubilee Candy Corporation. Maria is very close to her dad. Back in June 2023, Maria celebrated her father’s 60th birthday. “The man, the myth, the legend. Happy Birthday pops. 60 never looked better… love you!!! Enjoy Bahamas, don’t go in shark infested waters,” she wrote on Instagram.

Maria Has Gotten Wrapped Up in Drama Already

During the second episode of The Bachelor, Maria and Madina Alam got into a spat over age. “I’m worried that this is drama that could affect my situation with Joey,” Maria said about the brewing drama. She stressed that she would never “age shame” someone else and didn’t think Madina needed to feel about her age. “For this to be a conversation is crazy,” she said.

Maria Was in a Movie as a Child

Maria appeared in the 2005 family film The Pacifier. She played a Firefly. The movie starred Vin Diesel, Brittany Snow, and Lauren Graham.

Maria Believes It’s Destiny For Her to Be With Joey

A psychic reading left Maria thinking “Joey could be her future husband,” according to her ABC bio. Maria is done with “short-term flings and situationships.” She wants to “settle down with her perfect match” and yearns for a man “who can embrace her passions,” including horror movies and karate.