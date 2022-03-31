María Becerra: 5 Things To Know About Argentine Singer Performing At The Grammys

The pop sensation will be rocking out on the Grammy stage in Las Vegas while performing alongside Colombian music icon J Balvin.

There’s a new star in town! María Becerra, the Argentine singing sensation, is bringing her talents to the 2022 Grammy Awards! The annual gala celebrating the best and brightest in music will be taking place this year on April 3 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which is the first time the Grammys have been handed out in the City of Sin.

María was announced to perform at the venue along with Silk Sonic, John Legend, and Carrie Underwood. They join previously announced artists Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton.

After canceling plans to hold the awards ceremony on Jan. 31 due to COVID-19’s omicron variant, the new date and venue should make for one exciting extravaganza! “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a press release. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy’s mission.”

Find out more about María, below!

1. María got her start on Facebook.

María was born on February 12, 2000 in the city of Quilmes in the Buenos Aires province of Argentina. At the age of 12, María began sharing her talents on Facebook. A five-minute comedy monologue posted in 2015 quickly garnered over one million views in only a few hours. She then took her creations — including songs and dance tutorials — to YouTube, where she has over 3 million subscribers.

2. She just recorded a song with Camila Cabello.

The latest album from Camila Cabello, Familia, features a song with María! The power duo lent their dulcet tones to the track “Hasta Los Dientes.” Maria is one of the few lucky collaborators on Camila’s latest musical offering, joining Willow Smith and Ed Sheeran.

3. María is performing alongside J Balvin at the Grammys.

María will be taking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform at the Grammys with international sensation J Balvin. They will sing their duet “Qué Más, Pues”, a worldwide hit.

4. She thanked J Balvin for the opportunity.

When the performers were announced for the Grammy Awards, María took to her Instagram to celebrate and thank J Balvin as well. “A while ago I wanted to tell you this and I couldn’t! I still can’t believe it!” she captioned the post. “Thank you friend J Balvin for the possibility. I’ll see you at the Grammys on Sunday. I swear I’m going to give everything.”

5. María enjoys her fashionista status on social media.

The young singer can’t help but post incredible snaps of herself to Instagram wearing the most daring of outfits. From designer mini dresses to couture gowns to string bikinis, María is always keeping her fans up to date with the latest fashions.