Maddie Haley: Everything To Know About Daniel Mickelson’s GF Who’s Mourning Him After His Death

The death of Daniel Mickelson hit everyone hard – including his girlfriend, Maddie Haley, who says she feels like her ‘heart’s been ripped out’ of her chest.

“I don’t want this to be real,” began Maddie Haley at the start of her lengthy Instagram post on Monday (July 5.) Maddie, the girlfriend of Daniel Mickelson, said that she couldn’t find the words to describe how she was feeling after the 23-year-old’s death. Daniel, the brother of model Meredith Mickelson, broke the news of his all-too-soon passing, and Maddie was left in a state of shock. “I feel like my hearts been ripped out of my chest,” she wrote.

“Daniel, you were the kindest person I have ever met,” continued Maddie. She recounted how he “lit up every room with your contagious smile” and went out of his way to make people feel happy. “There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved.” She mourned the future that they were going to have together (“I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this”) and how she was never given a chance to say goodbye. “I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this, but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted.”

“Everything I do now is for you,” she added. “Now, I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever, babe.” As Daniel’s family and friends deal with this heartbreaking loss, here’s what you need to know about Maddie Haley.

She And Daniel Began Dating In 2020

At the moment, it’s unclear the exact date Maddie and Daniel began their romance, but they seemingly celebrated their 1-year in May 2021. “a whole trip around the sun with my best friend :’) happy one year, daniel I love you more than I can put in words,” she captioned an IG post. “can’t wait for more with you.”

In 2020, she hinted that their romance might have started as a summer fling before growing into something special. “3 months with this one,” she captioned a September 2020 Instagram post. “Still don’t know how I got so lucky. Thank you for making me the happiest I’ve ever been :) I love you so much, and I can’t wait for more.”

Maddie Is A Student At Auburn University

Maddie was born on August 7 (she shares her birthday with her mother and “best friend in the whole world,” according to a 2018 Instagram post.) The same year as her joint-birthday celebration, she posted a picture of her standing in front of Auburn University. “Future home,” she said, with the “fingers crossed” emoji. Her wish came true, judging by the IG photos that followed.

During high school, she apparently played volleyball and learned that she wanted to go into the medical field. “Welcomed 2 babies into the world today…” she captioned a January 20219 post, one where she’s posing while wearing medical scrubs, “and saw my first C section. Eventful, to say the least.”

She’s A Member Of A Sorority

Maddie is a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at Auburn. “PC’20 we cannot wait to meet u angels!” she captioned an August 2020 photo of her alongside he Pi Beta Phi sisters (while they all wore masks since the COVID-19 pandemic was in full force.) Her Instagram has instances where she’s proud to fly the Pi Beta Phi flag.

She Was Deeply In Love With Daniel

“Home is wherever I’m with you,” she captioned an April 2 Instagram gallery. The short slideshow captured many of their moments together, and it was evident that the two were very much in love. From posing together in Malibu to flashing the peace sign on a road trip to sleeping next to each other on a long flight, these two were mad for each other.