Mac Sinise: 5 Things About Gary Sinise’s Son Dead at 33 After Cancer Battle

Gary Sinise, 68, and his wife, Moira Harris, 69, tragically lost their son to cancer on January 5, 2024. The CSI: NY alum took to Instagram on February 27, 2024, to confirm the news. Gary decided to share the link to the statement via social media and detailed his son’s passing on the website for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

McCanna “Mac” Anthony Sinise was 33 years old at the time of his death. Months before Gary’s son died he had been working on his album. “The week the album went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer,” the statement on the foundation’s website read. “He died on January 5, 2024 at 3:25pm, and was laid to rest on January 23rd.” Amid the heartbreaking news of Mac’s death, below are five things to know about him.

Mac Sinise’s Battle With Chordoma

In the statement shared via Gary’s foundation website, the father-of-three revealed that his son had been battling a rare form of cancer since 2018. “Then, on August 8th, we found out that Mac was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called Chordoma,” Gary penned. “What was happening? What is Chordoma? I had never heard of this.” This type of bone cancer is considered to be extremely rare and can affect both the spine and the skull, per the Mayo Clinic.

The late 33-year-old underwent multiple surgeries to fight his cancer in the years leading up to his death. “With Mac, after surgery to remove the initial tumor in September of 2018, and another spine procedure in February 2019 to clear what looked like an infection, unfortunately a follow up scan in May of 2019 would show that his Chordoma had come back and was spreading,” Gary explained in the statement. Mac had a few more surgeries after that along with radiation and chemotherapy.

Mac Attended the USC Thornton School of Music

As the 68-year-old revealed, his son had an intense passion for music. Despite Mac’s battle with cancer, he continued to play instruments and work on his album in the months before he died. Although he was paralyzed from the chest down, Gary explained that his son had some mobility in his right arm and left hand. It was even Mac’s mother, Moira, who suggested that he learn to play the harmonica since he could no longer play the drums. “He did, and it was beautiful,” the proud dad gushed on his foundation’s website.

He Has Two Siblings

Aside from their late son, Gary and Moira are proud parents to two other adult children. Their daughter Sophie Sinise was born in 1988, about four years ahead of her sister, Ella Sinise. Sophie, now 35, is an actress and has a few movies listed on her IMDb page. In 2011 she appeared in Swamp Shark, and later appeared in The Heart of Christmas that same year. Ella also has an IMDb page, however, she does not appear to have any projects listed.

Mac’s Mother, Moira Harris, Also Battled Cancer

Not only was Mac diagnosed with cancer in 2018, but his mother Moira was too. “The summer of 2018 was a particularly challenging time for our family,” Gary wrote on the foundation’s website. “In June of that year, my wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and after surgery to remove lymph nodes, she began chemotherapy and radiation.” The 69-year-old went into remission after months of treatment and has been cancer-free since.

Mac’s Death Has Affected Many

Soon after Gary shared the heartbreaking news of Mac’s death online, many of his 300K followers took to the comments to send their condolences. “Oh Gary. I’m so sorry,” singer Katharine McPhee wrote. Later, actor Michael Beach also sent his well wishes to the Sinise family. “So sorry for you and the family. I love you my friend,” he penned. Even In Plain Sight alum Mary McCormack took to the comments to react. “I’m so sorry. Praying for your family,” she wrote, along with a red heart emoji.