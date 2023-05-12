Lucy Paez: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing J.Lo’s Daughter In ‘The Mother’

Lucy Paez stars in The Mother.

The Mother is her first major role.

Lucy Paez is having a breakout moment right now. The young actress plays Jennifer Lopez’s daughter in the new Netflix film The Mother, which is now streaming. J.Lo is a Hollywood powerhouse, and Lucy holds her own and showcases her immense talent in the film.

So, who is Lucy Paez? The 14-year-old is a bright star amongst Hollywood’s next generation. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Lucy.

Lucy plays Zoe in The Mother.

Lucy stars as Zoe in The Mother, which follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago. Jennifer and Lucy play that mother and daughter. Jennifer and Lucy’s co-stars also include Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, and Gael García Bernal. The film debuted on Netflix on May 12.

Lucy says J.Lo was ‘protective’ of her.

Lucy revealed that the mother-daughter dynamic between The Mother and Zoe mirrored the relationship she and Jennifer had in real life. “I loved working with everyone, and they all treated me so well, but I definitely spent the most time with Jennifer. I really felt the mother-daughter connection on set with her. She was very protective of me and I felt like I could talk to her about anything. She would talk to me in a mentor-best friend-motherly way,” Lucy told Netflix.

Lucy’s first role was in 2018.

Lucy made her onscreen debut in the 2018 film Silencio. She played Lisa in the film. Before The Mother, Lucy played Carmen niña in The Exorcism of Carmen Farias and had an uncredited role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Lucy was born in San Pedro Garza Garcia in México, according to her IMDb. However, she is based in the United States and her hometown is Houston.

Lucy is a musician.

Lucy has posted several photos on her Instagram holding a guitar. She cleverly captioned one photo, “When It Snows, You Have Two Choices… Shovel or Make Music.”