Lucy Love: 5 Things To Know About The Mom-Of-Two In ‘American Idol’s Top 12

Lucy Love has one of the strongest voices of American Idol season 21. The singer from Holly Grove, Arkansas, is hoping to make the top 10 on April 30 with America’s vote. No matter what situation she’s put in, Lucy always brings her A-game.

So, who is Lucy Love? The 28-year-old has been through a lot to get where she is. Here’s everything you need to know about this American Idol contestant.

Lucy originally performed Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” for her audition. The judges wanted to see her strip away all the gimmicks and just sing. Lucy dazzled them with her second performance of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song For You.” Lucy moved through the competition. She found herself in the danger zone during the top 12 reveal. However, her performance the “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons showed the judges that she deserved to be in the top 12.

Lucy has a son and a daughter. She’s determined the change the “generational cycle” and give them a better life than she had growing up. Lucy believes in affirmations, and her most important one is: “I cannot quit because I have to keep providing for my babies.”

3. Lucy has original music.

Lucy performed her original song “Boulders” after making the top 20. She revealed that she’s been writing music since she was in the sixth grade. The song is about addictions, poverty, and “all of the heavy things” in life. “I come from a very strong and supportive family. We just didn’t have anything growing up, that’s all,” the singer said.

4. Lucy grew up in a broken home.

“I’m from a long line of people who never had the opportunity to make something of themselves,” Lucy said in her introduction video. “I did not have a dad, and my mom she was kind of like in and out of our lives.” Music became a safe haven for her. “I could be fat, I could be ugly, but the one thing you cannot say is that I cannot sing,” she said.

5. Lucy’s marriage recently ended.

During Hollywood Week, Lucy revealed to guest mentor Jordin Sparks that she was working through an “ending marriage.” She admitted that it feels like “somebody died.” Lucy continued, “Ending my marriage changed my life drastically.”